What is QuestWorlds?

QuestWorlds is a rules and prep-lite RPG system that facilitates beginning play easily, and resolving conflicts in play quickly. It features an abstract, conflict-based, resolution method and scalable, customizable, character descriptions. Designed to emulate the way characters in fiction face and overcome challenges, it is suitable for a wide variety of genres and play styles.

Chaosium will be publishing genre packs for QuestWorlds under its Worlds of Wonder brand. Other publishers, creators, and fans may also use the QuestWorlds system to create genre packs of their own, royalty-free, using the QuestWorlds System Reference Document (SRD).

